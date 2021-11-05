REBusinessOnline

Faris Lee Arranges $4.2M Sale of CVS-Occupied Building in Trabuco Canyon, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Net Lease, Retail, Western

21572-Plano-Trabuco-Rd-Trabuco-Canyon-CA

CVS/pharmacy occupies the property at 21572 Plano Trabuco Road in Trabuco Canyon, Calif.

TRABUCO CANYON, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the sale of a freestanding retail building located in Trabuco Canyon. Southern California-based ValueRock Realty acquired the property from an undisclosed seller for $4.2 million.

CVS/pharmacy occupies the property, located at 21572 Plano Trabuco Road, on a triple-net lease basis. Rich Chichester and Don MacLellan of Faris Lee, in partnership with John Cumbelich of Cumbelich & Associates, represented the seller and buyer in transaction.

