Faris Lee Arranges $4.2M Sale of CVS-Occupied Building in Trabuco Canyon, California
TRABUCO CANYON, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the sale of a freestanding retail building located in Trabuco Canyon. Southern California-based ValueRock Realty acquired the property from an undisclosed seller for $4.2 million.
CVS/pharmacy occupies the property, located at 21572 Plano Trabuco Road, on a triple-net lease basis. Rich Chichester and Don MacLellan of Faris Lee, in partnership with John Cumbelich of Cumbelich & Associates, represented the seller and buyer in transaction.
