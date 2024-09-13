Friday, September 13, 2024
Starbucks Coffee and AFC Urgent Care occupy the building, which is situated at the entrance to Dalton Square shopping center.
Faris Lee Arranges $4.7M Sale of New Retail Building in Dalton, Georgia Leased to Starbucks, AFC Urgent Care

by John Nelson

DALTON, GA. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the $4.7 million sale of a freestanding retail pad building located in Dalton, a city in northern Georgia near the Tennessee border. Starbucks Coffee and AFC Urgent Care currently occupy the property. Developed in 2023, the two-tenant building features a drive-thru and is situated at the entrance to Dalton Square, a shopping center leased to Food City, Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty and PetSmart.

Scott DeYoung, Jeff Conover, Don MacLellan and Greg Lukosky of Faris Lee represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. A Georgia-based 1031-exchange private investor was the buyer.

