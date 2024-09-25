Faris Lee Arranges $4M Sale of Fort Worth Retail Building

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — California-based brokerage firm Faris Lee Investments has arranged the $4 million sale of an 6,300-square-foot retail building in Fort Worth’s Golden Triangle area. Built in 2019, the pad structure is positioned near a Walmart Supercenter and was fully leased at the time of sale to Dunkin’, Golden Triangle Dental, Rosati’s Pizza and Bazooka Charlie’s Barber. Scott DeYoung, Jeff Conover and Greg Lukosky of Faris Lee represented the seller, a national developer, in the transaction. The buyer was a California-based 1031 exchange investor.