Faris Lee Arranges $7M Sale of Retail Property Leased to Floor & Décor in McAllen, Texas

MCALLEN, TEXAS — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the $7 million sale of a 65,000-square-foot retail property in McAllen that is triple-net leased to Floor & Décor for a term of 55 years. The store, which will be the Atlanta-based home improvement retailer’s first in the Rio Grande Valley, is under construction and slated to open on March 3. Jeff Conover and Scott DeYoung of Faris Lee represented the Texas-based developer and seller in the transaction. The buyer was a Texas-based 1031 exchange investor. Both parties requested anonymity.