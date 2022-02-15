REBusinessOnline

Faris Lee Arranges $7M Sale of Retail Property Leased to Floor & Décor in McAllen, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

MCALLEN, TEXAS — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the $7 million sale of a 65,000-square-foot retail property in McAllen that is triple-net leased to Floor & Décor for a term of 55 years. The store, which will be the Atlanta-based home improvement retailer’s first in the Rio Grande Valley, is under construction and slated to open on March 3. Jeff Conover and Scott DeYoung of Faris Lee represented the Texas-based developer and seller in the transaction. The buyer was a Texas-based 1031 exchange investor. Both parties requested anonymity.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  