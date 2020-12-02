Faris Lee Arranges $7M Sale of Retail Strip Center Near Atlanta

FAYETTEVILLE, GA. — Faris Lee has arranged the $7 million sale of Satterfield Marketplace, a 12,277-square-foot retail strip center in Fayetteville. Tenants at the time of sale included Chipotle, My EyeLab and Aspen Dental. The property is situated at 1135 Ga. Highway 85 N., 20 miles south of downtown Atlanta, and includes a drive thru for Chipotle. Hunter Steffien, Jeff Conover and Scott DeYoung of Faris Lee represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, an undisclosed firm based in Mexico City.