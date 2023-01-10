REBusinessOnline

Faris Lee Arranges $8.7M Sale of Retail Building in Euless, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

EULESS, TEXAS — California-based brokerage firm Faris Lee Investments has arranged the sale of an 11,620-square-foot retail building located in the central metroplex city of Euless. The property, which is an outparcel building to the 194-acre Glade Parks Town Center mixed-use development, was fully leased at the time of sale to Sleep Number, Salata, Jersey Mike’s, LoveSac and Total Men’s Primary Care. Jeff Conover and Scott DeYoung of Faris Lee represented the buyer, a family office based in the Midwest that acquired the asset via a 1031 exchange, in the transaction. Venture CRE represented the undisclosed seller. The all-cash deal traded at a cap rate of 5.92 percent.

