TORRANCE, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the $8 million sale of a retail outparcel located in Torrance, roughly 20 miles south of Los Angeles.

Situated within South Bay Towne Center, the outparcel building was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Starbucks Coffee, Subway, Flame Broiler, Sushi Boy, Great Steak and Hong Kong Express.

Walmart acquired the property from an undisclosed seller. JP Morgan provided acquisition financing.