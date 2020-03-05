Faris Lee Arranges $9.2M Sale of Two Freestanding Outparcel Assets in Fontana, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

The two outparcel buildings are situated within a Walmart-anchored shopping plaza in Fontana, Calif.

FONTANA, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the $9.1 million sale of two freestanding outparcel properties located at 17151-17171 W. Foothill Blvd. in Fontana.

Shaun Riley and Nick Miller of Faris Lee represented the undisclosed seller and procured the Los Angeles-based buyer.

Totaling 34,377 square feet, the properties are situated within a Walmart-anchored shopping center.