REBusinessOnline

Faris Lee Arranges $9.2M Sale of Two Freestanding Outparcel Assets in Fontana, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

17151-17171-W-Foothill-Blvd-Fontana-CA

The two outparcel buildings are situated within a Walmart-anchored shopping plaza in Fontana, Calif.

FONTANA, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the $9.1 million sale of two freestanding outparcel properties located at 17151-17171 W. Foothill Blvd. in Fontana.

Shaun Riley and Nick Miller of Faris Lee represented the undisclosed seller and procured the Los Angeles-based buyer.

Totaling 34,377 square feet, the properties are situated within a Walmart-anchored shopping center.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
2020 InterFace Active Adult
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020