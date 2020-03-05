Faris Lee Arranges $9.2M Sale of Two Freestanding Outparcel Assets in Fontana, California
FONTANA, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the $9.1 million sale of two freestanding outparcel properties located at 17151-17171 W. Foothill Blvd. in Fontana.
Shaun Riley and Nick Miller of Faris Lee represented the undisclosed seller and procured the Los Angeles-based buyer.
Totaling 34,377 square feet, the properties are situated within a Walmart-anchored shopping center.
