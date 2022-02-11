Faris Lee Arranges Sale of 10 Dairy Queen-Leased Properties in Louisiana

The 10 stores are located in metro New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Houma.

IRVINE, CALIF. — Irvine, Calif.-based Faris Lee Investments has arranged the sale of 10 Dairy Queen-occupied properties across Louisiana. The portfolio was sold to two separate buyers for an undisclosed sales price. Scott DeYoung, Jeff Conover and Hunter Steffien of Faris Lee represented the seller, an entity doing business as MP Holdings LLC, the existing Dairy Queen franchisee.

The 10 stores are located in metro New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Houma. All featured relatively new locations, except for the Houma location being under construction at the time of sale. Additionally, all the properties are freestanding buildings with drive thrus. One of the locations was temporally closed and going through a remodel at the time of sale due to the impact of Hurricane Ida.