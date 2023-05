FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the $23.5 million sale of The Marketplace, a 268,000-square-foot shopping center in Flagstaff.

Tenants at the property include Petco, Best Buy, World Market, Marshall’s, Old Navy and Bealls Outlet.

Don MacLellan, Jeff Conover and Scott DeYoung of Faris Lee represented the seller, Macerich, in the all-cash transaction. A California-based 1031 investor purchased the property.