Faris Lee Arranges Sales of Two Grocery Stores in Nevada, Washington for $22.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Net Lease, Nevada, Retail, Washington, Western

Safeway occupies the 48,000-square-foot free-standing retail property in Millwood, Wash.

HENDERSON, NEV., AND MILLWOOD, WASH. — Faris Lee Investments has brokered the sales of two single-tenant grocery stores, totaling 106,254 square feet in Henderson and Millwood. The properties sold for a combined consideration of $22.4 million.

Jeff Conover and Scott DeYoung of Faris Lee Investments represented the undisclosed buyers and seller, a Southern California-based family private office, in the deal.

Located in Henderson, the 58,254-square-foot property is an absolute triple-net lease to Albertsons with 14 years remaining on its lease. The second property, located in Millwood, is a 48,000-square-foot, freestanding Safeway, with 18 years remaining on its lease.

