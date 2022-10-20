REBusinessOnline

Faris Lee Brokers $10.5M Sale of Two Retail Outparcel Buildings in San Jacinto, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Restaurant, Retail, Western

1821-1871-S-San-Jacinto-Ave-San-Jacinto-CA

GameStop, Great Clips, Wing Stop, T-Mobile, a Bank of America ATM and local retailers are tenants at the two retail pad buildings at 1821-1871 S. San Jacinto Ave. in San Jacinto, Calif.

SAN JACINTO, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the sale two outparcel retail buildings, located at 1821-1871 S. San Jacinto Ave. in San Jacinto. A Northern California-based buyer in a 1031 exchange acquired the assets from an undisclosed seller for $10.5 million.

Jeff Conover and Scott DeYoung of Faris Lee Investments represented the seller, while Keegan & Coppin represented the buyer in the deal.

The 14,883-square-foot property comprises two multi-tenant buildings. Current tenants at the properties include GameStop, Great Clips, Wing Stop, T-Mobile, a Bank of America ATM and local retailers.

