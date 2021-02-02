Faris Lee Brokers $2.5M Sale of Taco Bell-Occupied Restaurant in Folsom, California
FOLSOM, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the sale of a drive-thru restaurant property located within Folsom Gateway Shopping Center in Folsom. A private family partnership acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $2.5 million.
Taco Bell occupies the freestanding building, which was constructed in 2007. Tyler Strauss and Jeff Conover of Faris Lee procured the buyer and represented the seller in the transaction.
