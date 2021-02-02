REBusinessOnline

Faris Lee Brokers $2.5M Sale of Taco Bell-Occupied Restaurant in Folsom, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Taco-Bell-Folsom-CA

Taco Bell occupies the drive-thru restaurant property in Folsom, Calif.

FOLSOM, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the sale of a drive-thru restaurant property located within Folsom Gateway Shopping Center in Folsom. A private family partnership acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $2.5 million.

Taco Bell occupies the freestanding building, which was constructed in 2007. Tyler Strauss and Jeff Conover of Faris Lee procured the buyer and represented the seller in the transaction.

