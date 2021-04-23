REBusinessOnline

Faris Lee Brokers $2.9M Sale of Retail Property in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz Neighborhood

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

The freestanding retail property located at 1824 Hillhurst Ave. in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood features a private parking lot and patio space.

LOS ANGELES — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the sale of a freestanding retail building located at 1824 Hillhurst Ave. in Los Feliz, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. The asset sold for $2.9 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Situated at the intersection of Hillhurst and Russell avenues, the property features a private parking lot and patio space.Tyler Strauss and Jeff Conover of Faris Lee Investments represented the seller in the deal. The property formerly house Ample Hills Creamery, which closed its doors in early 2020, according to Eater LA.

