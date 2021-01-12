REBusinessOnline

Faris Lee Brokers $4.7M Acquisition of Value-Add Office/Industrial Property in Orange County

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Office, Western

23311-Madero-Mission-Viejo-CA

Located at 23311 Madero in Mission Viejo, Calif., the property offers flex office/industrial space.

MISSION VIEJO, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the purchase of a vacant flex office/industrial building located at 23311 Madero in Mission Viejo. A Beverly Hills-based company acquired the property for $4.7 million in an all-cash transaction.

The buyer plans to redevelop the site and market it for a long-term user. Tom Chichester and Nick D’Argenzio of Faris Lee Investments represented the buyer in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  