Faris Lee Brokers $4.7M Acquisition of Value-Add Office/Industrial Property in Orange County

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Office, Western

Located at 23311 Madero in Mission Viejo, Calif., the property offers flex office/industrial space.

MISSION VIEJO, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the purchase of a vacant flex office/industrial building located at 23311 Madero in Mission Viejo. A Beverly Hills-based company acquired the property for $4.7 million in an all-cash transaction.

The buyer plans to redevelop the site and market it for a long-term user. Tom Chichester and Nick D’Argenzio of Faris Lee Investments represented the buyer in the transaction.