Faris Lee Brokers $7.1M Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Property in Bullhead, Arizona

Located in Bullhead, Ariz., the retail property housing Smart & Final Extra! and Ashley Homestore was sold for $7.1 million.

BULLHEAD, ARIZ. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the sale of a 52,944-square-foot retail asset located within City Square Shopping Center in Bullhead. An undisclosed seller sold the property for $7.1 million. The name of the buyer was not released.

The transaction included Smart & Final Extra! and Ashley Homestore, both of which are triple-net lease tenants. Chris DePierro of Faris Lee represented the seller in the deal.