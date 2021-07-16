REBusinessOnline

Faris Lee Brokers $7.3 Million Sale of Single-Tenant Grocery Property in Baker City, Oregon

The single-tenant Albertsons property in Baker City, Oregon was sold to an undisclosed buyer for $7.3 million.

BAKER CITY, ORE. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the $7.3 million sale of a single-tenant, 48,239-square-foot retail property in Baker City. Albertsons, the tenant, has approximately 15 years remaining on its absolute triple-net lease.

Chris DePierro, Jeff Conover and Scott DeYoung of Faris Lee Investments represented the Orange County-based seller in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

The Albertsons grocery store is located adjacent to Interstate 84. Other national tenants in this area include McDonald’s, Safeway, Rite Aid, Bi-Mart, Shell and Subway.

