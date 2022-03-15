Faris Lee Brokers Sale of 117,228 SF Ming Plaza Shopping Center in Bakersfield, California

Located on Ming Avenue in Bakersfield, Calif., Ming Plaza features 117,228 square feet of retail space.

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the sale of Ming Plaza, a retail center located on Ming Avenue in Bakersfield. A private family office sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $26.5 million.

Sean Cox, Alex Moore and Don MacLellan of Faris Lee Investments represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. Faris Lee also arranged financing for the buyer.

At the time of sale, the 117,228-square-foot property was nearly 100 percent occupied and includes three outparcels leased to Starbucks Coffee, Chase Bank and Long John Silvers.