REBusinessOnline

Faris Lee Brokers Sale of 117,228 SF Ming Plaza Shopping Center in Bakersfield, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Ming-Plaza-Bakersfield-CA

Located on Ming Avenue in Bakersfield, Calif., Ming Plaza features 117,228 square feet of retail space.

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the sale of Ming Plaza, a retail center located on Ming Avenue in Bakersfield. A private family office sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $26.5 million.

Sean Cox, Alex Moore and Don MacLellan of Faris Lee Investments represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. Faris Lee also arranged financing for the buyer.

At the time of sale, the 117,228-square-foot property was nearly 100 percent occupied and includes three outparcels leased to Starbucks Coffee, Chase Bank and Long John Silvers.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  