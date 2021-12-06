Faris Lee Brokers Sale of 42,119 SF Industrial Park in Rancho Cucamonga, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the sale of Hermosa Technology Center, an incubator industrial park located at Hermosa Avenue and Sixth Street in Rancho Cucamonga. A private family office based out of Riverside County, Calif., sold the asset to a Los Angeles-based family office for $11.4 million, or $271 per square foot.

Nick Miller and Shaun Riley of Faris Lee represented the seller in the deal.

At the time of sale, the 42,119-square-foot property was fully leased.