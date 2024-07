BLOOMINGTON, IND. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the sale of a Hardee’s-occupied restaurant property in Bloomington for $2.4 million. The sales price represents a cap rate of 5.95 percent. The deal included a long-term triple net lease with Hardee’s, a subsidiary of CKE Restaurant Holdings Inc. Nick Miller of Faris Lee represented the buyer, a California-based 1031 exchange investor. The transaction closed simultaneously with a Longhorn Steakhouse-occupied property in Marietta, Ga.