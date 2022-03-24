Faris Lee Investments Arranges $4.8M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Appleton, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

Sola Salon Studios is the anchor tenant at Eisenhower Crossing.

APPLETON, WIS. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the sale of Eisenhower Crossing in Appleton for $4.8 million. The 28,125-square-foot retail strip center features two drive-thrus. Sola Salon Studios is the anchor tenant. Matt Brooks and Joe Chichester of Faris Lee represented the seller, Wisconsin-based Excel Properties LLC. The duo also procured the buyer, a California-based 1031 exchange investor. A local bank provided acquisition financing.