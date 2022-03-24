REBusinessOnline

Faris Lee Investments Arranges $4.8M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Appleton, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

Sola Salon Studios is the anchor tenant at Eisenhower Crossing.

APPLETON, WIS. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the sale of Eisenhower Crossing in Appleton for $4.8 million. The 28,125-square-foot retail strip center features two drive-thrus. Sola Salon Studios is the anchor tenant. Matt Brooks and Joe Chichester of Faris Lee represented the seller, Wisconsin-based Excel Properties LLC. The duo also procured the buyer, a California-based 1031 exchange investor. A local bank provided acquisition financing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
24
Webinar: Increase Student Housing NOI & Equity Value with Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  