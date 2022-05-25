REBusinessOnline

Faris Lee Investments Arranges $6.6M Sale of Country Squire Shopping Center in Fresno

Walgreens and Surf Thru Express Car Wash are tenants at the 27,315-square-foot Country Squire Shopping Center in Fresno, Calif.

FRESNO, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the sale of Country Squire Shopping Center, a three-building retail property in Fresno. A Riverside, Calif.-based private investor acquired the asset from a Fresno-based investor for $6.6 million. Both parties requested anonymity.

Walgreens, Surf Thru Express Car Wash and Multi-Tenant Shops fully occupy the 27,315-square-foot property. Situated on a total of 4.3 acres, the center is located at 4172, 4140, 4182 N. First St.

Sean Cox, Alex Moore and Shaun Riley of Faris Lee Investments represented both parties in the deal.

