Friday, August 9, 2024
Zecca-Plaza-Gallup-NM
Zecca Plaza in Gallup, N.M, offers 110,593 square feet of retail space.
AcquisitionsNew MexicoRetailWestern

Faris Lee Investments Brokers $12.9M Sale of Zecca Plaza Retail Asset in Gallup, New Mexico

by Amy Works

GALLUP, N.M. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the sale of Zecca Plaza, a retail property located in Gallup, a small city near the Arizona border approximately 150 miles west of Albuquerque. The asset traded for $12.9 million, or $126 per square foot.

Situated on 6.3 acres, Zecca Plaza offers 110,593 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Albertsons, Goodwill, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Aaron Rents.

Don MacLellan and Chris DePierro of Faris Lee Investments represented the undisclosed seller and undisclosed buyer in the transaction.

