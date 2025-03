ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Faris Lee Investments has brokered the sale of Pavilions San Mateo, a retail center in Albuquerque. The asset traded for $24.8 million. Current tenants include Walmart Neighborhood Market, Old Navy, Dollar Tree and Orange Theory Fitness. Don MacLellan, Jeff Conover and Scott DeYoung of Faris Lee represented the undisclosed buyer. The name of the seller was not released.