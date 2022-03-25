REBusinessOnline

Faris Lee Investments Brokers $27.8M Sale of Costco Plaza Retail Center in Tempe

Located in Tempe, Ariz., Costco Plaza features 237,000 square feet of retail space.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the sale of Costco Plaza, a shadow-anchored Costco center located at the southeast corner of Elliot Road and Priest Drive in Tempe. A Southern California-based private investor sold the property to a Southern California-based developer for $27.8 million.

Costco Plaza features 237,000 square feet of retail space. Don MacLellan of Faris Lee Investments represented the seller in the transaction.

