Wednesday, September 30, 2026
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AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Faris Lee Investments Brokers $38.7M Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Property in Lakewood, California

by Amy Works

LAKEWOOD, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the sale of a two-tenant retail property within Lakewood Center in Lakewood. A consortium of multiple owners sold the asset for $38.7 million to a high-net-worth family office. Don MacLellan, Jeff Conover, Scott DeYoung and Greg Lukosky of Faris Lee Investments represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

Totaling 154,997 square feet on 14.7 acres, the property includes The Home Depot and Albertsons. The two tenants occupy their respective parcels under absolute below-market ground leases, with both operating at the location for more than 30 years.

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