FRESNO, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the $5.3 million presale of a newly constructed, single-tenant retail property in Fresno. The Learning Experience daycare occupies the property on a long-term 20-year net-lease basis.

Scott DeYoung, Jeff Conover and Greg Lukosky of Faris Lee represented the seller in the transaction. The names of the buyer and seller were not released.