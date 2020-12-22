Faris Lee Investments Brokers $5M Sale of Moulton Parkway Auto Spa in Orange County, California
LAGUNA HILLS, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the sale of Moulton Parkway Auto Spa, a full-service car wash and gas station located in Laguna Hills. The retail property is located at the intersection of El Toro Road and Moulton Parkway.
A Newport Beach, Calif.-based seller sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $5 million.
Moulton Parkway Auto Spa is the only full-service hand car wash in Laguna Hills. Tom Chichester and Nick D’Argenzio of Faris Lee Investments represented the seller in the deal.
