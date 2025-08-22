Faris Lee Investments Brokers $6.1M Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Property in Southern California

PALM DESERT, CALIF. — Irvine, California-based Faris Lee Investments has brokered the $6.1 million sale of a two-tenant retail property located at the corner of Highway 111 and Fred Waring Drive in Palm Desert. SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and T-Mobile occupy the 7,400-square-foot building.

Chris DePierro, Jeff Conover, Don MacLellan, Scott DeYoung and Greg Lukosky of Faris Lee represented the seller, Sage Investments, in the transaction. The all-cash, 1031 exchange buyer was a Southern California-based private investor. This deal marks the 25th property Faris Lee Investments has sold in the Palm Desert, Palm Springs, La Quinta and Indio markets.