Friday, August 22, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
SchoolsFirst-Palm-Desert-CA
SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and T-Mobile occupy the 7,400-square-foot building in Palm Desert, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Faris Lee Investments Brokers $6.1M Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Property in Southern California

by Amy Works

PALM DESERT, CALIF. — Irvine, California-based Faris Lee Investments has brokered the $6.1 million sale of a two-tenant retail property located at the corner of Highway 111 and Fred Waring Drive in Palm Desert. SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and T-Mobile occupy the 7,400-square-foot building.

Chris DePierro, Jeff Conover, Don MacLellan, Scott DeYoung and Greg Lukosky of Faris Lee represented the seller, Sage Investments, in the transaction. The all-cash, 1031 exchange buyer was a Southern California-based private investor. This deal marks the 25th property Faris Lee Investments has sold in the Palm Desert, Palm Springs, La Quinta and Indio markets.

You may also like

AJ Madison to Open 12,500 SF Store, Showroom...

CBRE Negotiates $117M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

Brixton Capital Acquires 86,872 SF Shopping Center in...

SRS Real Estate Arranges $9.3M Sale of KinderCare-Occupied...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $7.3M Sale of Flex...

Franklin Street Brokers $30M Sale of Student Housing...

PSRS Arranges $3.2M Sale of Industrial Property in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 386,754 SF Shopping Center...

CBRE Arranges $5.3M Sale of Industrial Property in...