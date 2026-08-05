Faris Lee Investments Negotiates $5.3M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Fontana, California

FONTANA, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has negotiated the $5.3 million sale of a retail strip center in Fontana, located in Southern California’s San Bernardino County. Jeff Conover, Scott DeYoung and Greg Lukosky of Faris Lee Investments handled the transaction. The names of the buyer and seller were not released.

Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s, Dragon Grill, KWIK Charge EV Charging Stations and Phantom Fireworks are tenants at the 4,872-square-foot property, which is positioned as a pad building in front of a WinCo Foods.