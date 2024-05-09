Faris Lee Investments Negotiates $5.4M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Long Beach, California

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has negotiated the $5.4 million sale of Time Square Center, an 11,790-square-foot retail strip center in Long Beach. Located at the intersection of Clark Avenue and Spring Street, the property was fully leased at the time of sale, primarily to restaurant tenants on triple-net leases. Nick Miller of Faris Lee represented the buyer, an Orange County, Calif.-based investor, in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed. The Faris Lee team also secured acquisition financing through a local credit union.