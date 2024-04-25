Thursday, April 25, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Thornton-Town-Center-Thornton-CO
Located in Thornton, Colo., Thornton Town Center offers 265,181 square feet of retail space.
AcquisitionsColoradoRetailWestern

Faris Lee Negotiates $14.4M Sale of Thornton Town Center in Thornton, Colorado

by Amy Works

THORNTON, COLO. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the sale of Thornton Town Center. The retail property is located at the southeast corner of Interstate 25 Freeway and E. 104th Street in Thornton, a suburb north of Denver.

A Southern California-based private investor sold the property to a Southern California-based value-add investor for $14.4 million.

Thornton Town Center offers 265,181 square feet of retail space. Don MacLellan of Faris Lee Investments represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

You may also like

Western Retail Advisors Brokers $5.5M Sale of Avenue...

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 36-Unit Marlaw Apartments in...

Vuori to Open 4,500 SF Store in Manhattan’s...

Tenant Demand, Construction Slowdown Lower Omaha’s Retail Vacancy...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 366-Unit Seniors Housing Portfolio...

GID Acquires 299,000 SF Industrial Property in Northwest...

JLL Brokers Sale of 176,779 SF Office Building...

Big Air Trampoline Park Signs 35,311 SF Retail...

The Picklr to Open 30,000 SF Location in...