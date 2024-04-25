Faris Lee Negotiates $14.4M Sale of Thornton Town Center in Thornton, Colorado

THORNTON, COLO. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the sale of Thornton Town Center. The retail property is located at the southeast corner of Interstate 25 Freeway and E. 104th Street in Thornton, a suburb north of Denver.

A Southern California-based private investor sold the property to a Southern California-based value-add investor for $14.4 million.

Thornton Town Center offers 265,181 square feet of retail space. Don MacLellan of Faris Lee Investments represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.