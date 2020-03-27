Faris Lee Negotiates $16M Sale of LA Fitness-Occupied Property in Bay Area
HAYWARD, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has brokered the sale of a retail property located at 2401 Whipple Road in Hayward. A private investor acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $16 million.
LA Fitness (City Sports Club) occupies the 41,000-square-foot facility on a corporate-guaranteed, absolute triple-net lease.
Matt Brooks, Joe Chichester and Nicholas Coo of Faris Lee represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.