Faris Lee Negotiates $16M Sale of LA Fitness-Occupied Property in Bay Area

HAYWARD, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has brokered the sale of a retail property located at 2401 Whipple Road in Hayward. A private investor acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $16 million.

LA Fitness (City Sports Club) occupies the 41,000-square-foot facility on a corporate-guaranteed, absolute triple-net lease.

Matt Brooks, Joe Chichester and Nicholas Coo of Faris Lee represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.