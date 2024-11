RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the all-cash sale of Santa Margarita Marketplace, a retail center in Rancho Santa Margarita. K&G Marketplace sold the asset to Curbline Properties, a publicly traded REIT, for $22.8 million. Starbucks Coffee, Luna Grill and Philly’s Best occupy the three-tenant, 29,418-square-foot pad building. Scott DeYoung, Chris DePierro, Jeff Conover and Greg Lukosky of Faris Lee represented the seller in the transaction.