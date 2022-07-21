REBusinessOnline

Faris Lee Negotiates $27.1M Sale of Santee Town Center Retail Property in California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Santee-Town-Center-Santee-CA

Ross Dress for Less, Dollar Tree and Michaels are tenants at the 106,903-square-foot Santee Town Center in Santee, Calif.

SANTEE, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the $27.1 million sale of Santee Town Center, a shopping center in Santee. Brixton Capital acquired the asset from a Los Angeles-based private family office.

Sean Cox and Alex Moore, Don MacLellan and Gene Ventura of Faris Lee represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

At the time of sale, the 106,903-square-foot retail center was fully leased. Current tenants include Ross Dress for Less, Dollar Tree and Michaels.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  