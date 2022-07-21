Faris Lee Negotiates $27.1M Sale of Santee Town Center Retail Property in California

SANTEE, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the $27.1 million sale of Santee Town Center, a shopping center in Santee. Brixton Capital acquired the asset from a Los Angeles-based private family office.

Sean Cox and Alex Moore, Don MacLellan and Gene Ventura of Faris Lee represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

At the time of sale, the 106,903-square-foot retail center was fully leased. Current tenants include Ross Dress for Less, Dollar Tree and Michaels.