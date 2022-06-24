REBusinessOnline

Faris Lee Negotiates $5.7M Sale of Sherwin Williams-Anchored Retail Center in El Centro, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

1950-S-4th-St-El-Centro-CA

Sherwin-Williams anchors the retail center in El Centro, Calif.

EL CENTRO, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the sale of a retail strip center in El Centro. A Los Angeles-based family office sold the property to an undisclosed buyer for $5.7 million.

Sherwin-Williams anchors the property, which is located at 1950 S. 4th St. Matt Brooks and Joe Chichester of Faris Lee Investments represented the seller and sourced the buyer in the deal.

