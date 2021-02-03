Farmer Bros. Coffee Roaster Opens 156,000 SF West Coast Distribution Center in Rialto, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

RIALTO, CALIF. — Farmer Bros. Co., a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products, has opened its West Coast distribution center in Rialto.

The 156,000-square-foot facility features 18 docking doors and 26 trailer storage spaces enabling Farmer Bros. to improve its delivery capabilities within its company network, as well leverage air, rail and ocean transportation modes. The company plans to utilize the facility to distribute products to its branch locations and service equipment throughout Farmer Bros.’ specialized coffee brewing equipment technicians in seven U.S. states.

With 40 percent of Farmer Bros. customers located on the West Coast, the company expects the new distribution center to enable quicker product fulfillment, improved delivery time and better customer service.

The Rialto facility is the company’s last major supply chain optimization initiative as part of its broader turnaround strategy. The optimization plan also includes the closing of the Houston manufacturing facility and capacity enhancements to its Dallas/Fort Worth facility.