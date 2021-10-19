Farmer’s Business Network Signs 43,000 SF Office Lease in Chicago’s Fulton Market

The organization will lease the third and fourth floors of 1320 W. Fulton St.

CHICAGO — Farmer’s Business Network (FBN) has signed a 43,000-square-foot office lease at 1320 W. Fulton St. in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. The company will take occupancy of the entire third and fourth floors. Originally built in 1916 to house a Chicago Fire station, the building spans 121,000 square feet. Jeff Newcom and Holly Duran of Colliers Chicago represented FBN in the lease. FBN is an ag-tech platform and farmer-to-farmer network with a mission to help reduce the cost of production and maximize value of farmers’ crops.