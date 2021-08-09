REBusinessOnline

Faropoint Acquires 757,017 SF Chicagoland Industrial Portfolio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Pictured is one of the seven buildings within the portfolio, which was fully leased at the time of sale.

CHICAGO — Faropoint has acquire a 757,017-square-foot industrial portfolio throughout Chicagoland for an undisclosed price. The seven-building portfolio was fully leased to 10 tenants at the time of acquisition. The tenant base includes a diverse mix of industries such as technology, manufacturing, robotics and energy. The properties are located in Elk Grove Village, Glendale Heights, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Bolingbrook and Elgin. Jeff Devine, Steve Disse and Tyler Ziebel of Colliers International represented the undisclosed seller.

