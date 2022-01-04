Faropoint Acquires Industrial Portfolio in Northern New Jersey for $132.5M

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Locally based investment firm Faropoint has acquired a portfolio of 10 industrial buildings in Northern New Jersey for $132.5 million. The total square footage was not disclosed. Four of the properties are located in Whippany, and four are located in Oakland. The other two are located in Fair Lawn. Marc Duval, Jose Cruz, Michael Oliver, Jordan Avanzato and Nick Stefans of JLL represented the seller, Kushner Cos., in the transaction. Faropoint will implement a capital improvement program that will include fresh paint jobs, replaced roofs and new lighting and sustainable features.