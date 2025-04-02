Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Faropoint Acquires Multi-Tenant Industrial Building in Torrance, California for $9.9M

by Amy Works

TORRANCE, CALIF. — Faropoint has entered the Los Angeles market with the purchase of a multi-tenant industrial property at 605-655 Hawaii Ave. in Torrance, a suburb 20 miles south of Los Angeles. The asset traded for $9.9 million. The name of the seller was not released. Built in 1963, the 36,491-square-foot facility is leased to four tenants. The property features tilt-up construction, a clear height of 18 feet and six double dock-high loading doors. Faropoint plans to implement a value-add strategy for the property, including targeted capital improvements and lease optimization.

