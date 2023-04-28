Faropoint Acquires Northern New Jersey Industrial Facility for $28.3M

RIDGEFIELD, N.J. — Locally based investment firm Faropoint has acquired a 113,979-square-foot industrial facility in the Northern New Jersey community of Ridgefield for $28.3 million. Faropoint acquired the two-building facility, which consists of a 57,599-square-foot food processing and production building and a 56,380-square-foot distribution building, in a sale-leaseback with the tenant, Biazzo Dairy Products. Frank Costa III, Jim Isbell and Brian Sherlock with Viewpoint Advisors brokered the deal.