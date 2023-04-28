Friday, April 28, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

Faropoint Acquires Northern New Jersey Industrial Facility for $28.3M

by Taylor Williams

RIDGEFIELD, N.J. — Locally based investment firm Faropoint has acquired a 113,979-square-foot industrial facility in the Northern New Jersey community of Ridgefield for $28.3 million. Faropoint acquired the two-building facility, which consists of a 57,599-square-foot food processing and production building and a 56,380-square-foot distribution building, in a sale-leaseback with the tenant, Biazzo Dairy Products. Frank Costa III, Jim Isbell and Brian Sherlock with Viewpoint Advisors brokered the deal.

You may also like

Rockefeller Group Breaks Ground on 147,000 SF Industrial...

Barcelo Homes Sells Caesars Luxury Apartments in Tacoma...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $35M Sale of Crescent...

NEPCG Arranges $9.7M Sale of Belden Square Apartments...

Lincoln Property Co. Breaks Ground on 1.6 MSF...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.5M Sale of Manhattan...

Nonghyup Bank Signs 8,194 SF Office Lease at...

JLL Brokers Sale of 207-Unit Urbana Court Apartment...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 129-Unit Apartment Building in...