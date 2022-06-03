Faropoint Acquires Six Warehouses in Dallas-Fort Worth Metro For $59M
HOBOKEN, N.J. — Faropoint, an investment firm based in Northern New Jersey, has acquired six warehouses totaling approximately 550,000 square feet that are located throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The aggregate sales price was $59 million. The properties range in size from 40,116 to 245,300 square feet and were all fully leased at the time of sale. Cushman & Wakefield, Citadel Partners, Finial Group, Mercer Co. and Stream Realty Partners represented the various sellers of the properties, all of which were private investment groups that requested anonymity.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.