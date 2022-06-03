Faropoint Acquires Six Warehouses in Dallas-Fort Worth Metro For $59M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Faropoint, an investment firm based in Northern New Jersey, has acquired six warehouses totaling approximately 550,000 square feet that are located throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The aggregate sales price was $59 million. The properties range in size from 40,116 to 245,300 square feet and were all fully leased at the time of sale. Cushman & Wakefield, Citadel Partners, Finial Group, Mercer Co. and Stream Realty Partners represented the various sellers of the properties, all of which were private investment groups that requested anonymity.