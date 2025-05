BRISTOL, PA. — New Jersey-based investment firm Faropoint has purchased a 60,000-square-foot industrial flex building in Bristol, a northeastern suburb of Philadelphia. The building, which sits on a 4.7-acre site within Keystone Industrial Park and offers a clear height of 26 feet, has been occupied by Estee Lauder for 30 years. The seller was undisclosed. Jeff Licht and Jared Licht of NAI Mertz brokered the deal.