Faropoint Purchases Eight Industrial Buildings in Decatur, Georgia for $23M

The eight properties are approximately 8.3 miles from downtown Atlanta and about 21 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

DECATUR, GA. — Faropoint has purchased an eight-building industrial portfolio totaling 255,013 square feet on 12.6 total acres in Decatur. Faropoint bought the property from Odum Holdings LLC, Baxley Holdings LLC and SJM Holdings LLC for a total of $23 million. The sellers acquired the buildings over the past three decades, and sold and leased back the buildings in long-term agreements with Faropoint. Construction Resource is the seller and tenant. The company sold the properties to Faropoint and has leased the buildings back.

Brian Bratton and Steve Ratchford of King Industrial Realty Inc./CORFAC International represented Faropoint in the transaction. Faropoint is a real estate investment firm that is based in Israel with U.S. offices situated in Memphis.

