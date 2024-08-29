Thursday, August 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheastTennessee

Faropoint Purchases Industrial Portfolio in Jacksonville, Memphis for $105M

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AND MEMPHIS, TENN. — Faropoint has purchased a 16-building industrial portfolio in two Southeast markets: Jacksonville and Memphis. The Hoboken, N.J.-based firm acquired the 1.7 million-square-foot portfolio from New York-based Brookfield Asset Management for $105 million. Eastdil Secured brokered the off-market transaction.

The names and addresses of the assets were not disclosed, but the portfolio comprises 45 suites across four Jacksonville properties and 12 buildings in Memphis.

You may also like

Philip Morris to Invest $232M to Expand Zyn...

Public-Private Partnership to Develop 649-Bed Residence Hall at...

Southwire Opens 1.2 MSF Distribution, Customer Service Center...

Merritt Properties Acquires 200,000 SF Office Park in...

Colliers Mortgage Provides $8.1M Agency Acquisition Loan for...

Direct Air Flow Distributors Signs 13,200 SF Industrial...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 159-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Lee & Associates Arranges Sale of 101,577 SF...

Interra Realty Negotiates Sales of Three Multifamily Properties...