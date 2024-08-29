Faropoint Purchases Industrial Portfolio in Jacksonville, Memphis for $105M

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AND MEMPHIS, TENN. — Faropoint has purchased a 16-building industrial portfolio in two Southeast markets: Jacksonville and Memphis. The Hoboken, N.J.-based firm acquired the 1.7 million-square-foot portfolio from New York-based Brookfield Asset Management for $105 million. Eastdil Secured brokered the off-market transaction.

The names and addresses of the assets were not disclosed, but the portfolio comprises 45 suites across four Jacksonville properties and 12 buildings in Memphis.