The sold portfolio includes 2101 Westinghouse Blvd. in Charlotte, N.C. (pictured)
Faropoint Purchases Three-Property Industrial Portfolio in Charlotte for $33M

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Faropoint has purchased a three-property industrial portfolio in Charlotte for $33 million. The infill assets include a 45,750-square-foot facility at 4112 Joe St., a 200,000-square-foot building at 2101 Westinghouse Blvd. and a 67,200-square-foot property at 9701 Brookford St.  Patrick Gildea, Robert Hardaway, Matt Smith, Grayson Hawkins, Anne Johnson, Bryan Crutcher, Trey Barry and Frank Fallon of CBRE represented the seller, Beacon Partners, in the transaction.

Hoboken, N.J.-based Faropoint entered the Charlotte market earlier this year with the acquisition of a 56,846-square-foot facility at 10000 Industrial Drive in Pineville, N.C. Last year, Faropoint entered the Baltimore and Long Island industrial markets. Next year, the company plans to expand its footprint to the West Coast.

