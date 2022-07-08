Faropoint Sells National Industrial Portfolio for $481M

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Northern New Jersey-based investment firm Faropoint has sold a national portfolio of 109 industrial properties totaling approximately 6.8 million square feet of $481 million. The properties are largely concentrated in Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia and Memphis and feature an average building size of 62,000 square feet. At the time of sale, the portfolio was 98 percent leased to roughly 200 local, regional and national tenants. The buyer was not disclosed. Eastdil Secured served as Faropoint’s financial advisor on the deal.