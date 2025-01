GREENWICH, N.J. ­— New Jersey-based Faropoint will develop a 73,800-square-foot industrial project in Greenwich, located on the Delaware Bay in Southern New Jersey. The site spans 9.2 acres along Swedesboro Road, and the facility will feature a clear height of 32 feet, two drive-in doors and an ESFR sprinkler system. Wendy Banscher of Fox & Roach represented the undisclosed sellers in the land deal, while Faropoint was self-represented. A construction timeline was not disclosed.