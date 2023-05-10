Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Building 100 is the first building delivered within the 638-acre REAL Park development in east Alabama's Macon County.
Farpoint, Doster Construction Deliver Building 100 at REAL Park in Tuskegee, Alabama

by John Nelson

TUSKEGEE, ALA. — Farpoint Development, along with general contractor Doster Construction Co., has delivered Building 100 at Regional East Alabama Logistics (REAL) Park in Tuskegee. Situated within the 638-acre site in Macon County, the 169,000-square-foot speculative facility is the first building within the 6.2 million-square-foot, multi-phase REAL Park. Situated off exit 42 on I-85 roughly 10 miles south of Auburn University, the building represents the only Class A manufacturing or distribution facility within a 40-mile radius, according to Farpoint.

Project partners include construction lender Regions Bank and government entities Opportunity Alabama and Macon County Economic Development Authority. Once complete, REAL Park is expected to create $450 million of total economic output in the east Alabama region. Farpoint is currently marketing Building 100 for lease. The developer is based in Chicago and has a regional office in Asheville, N.C.

